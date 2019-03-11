Honoring Beloved Colleagues and Friends

Last weekend, CRS lost four colleagues: Sara Chalachew, Getnet Alemayehu, Sintayehu Aymeku, and Mulusew Alemu. They were among the passengers on the Ethiopian Airways flight that crashed en route from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Nairobi, Kenya.

The CRS family is shaken but not broken. Today, we honor their lives by sharing the love and charity they gave to their friends, family and colleagues, and other communities that are not as fortunate. We remember them and all they offered and give thanks.

“Although we are in mourning, we celebrate the lives of our fallen colleagues and the contributions they have made to our mission, and we recognize the commitment and dedication of all those with whom we serve,” said Sean Callahan, CRS’ CEO and president.

Sintayehu served CRS/Ethiopia from January 1, 2017 to January 15, 2018 as Senior Procurement Officer in the Administration Department. Since January 16, 2019 he served as a Procurement Manager in Supplies Chain Department. He is survived by his wife and his three daughters.

Sara served CRS/Ethiopia since January 18, 2010 as Commodity Accountant, Senior Commodity Accounts Officer in Logistics department and since December 1, 2018, she served as Senior Project Officer for Grants.

Mulusew served CRS/Ethiopia since May 18, 2015, as Finance Officer, Project Grant Accountant and Senior Finance Officer in the Finance Department.

Getnet served CRS/Ethiopia from August 10, 2009 to November 30, 2018 as Procurement Officer, Senior Procurement Officer in the Administration Department. Since December 1, 2018, he served as Senior Project Officer, Procurement & Compliance. He is survived by his wife and his one daughter.

“Our colleagues did an incredible job of responding to food security crises and the needs of their fellow countrymen. The future of Ethiopia is so much brighter because of the work and attitude of our team. We are blessed that these colleagues joined our organization and shared a commitment to serve despite the risks and sacrifices,” Callahan said.

“We are bolstered by the solidarity we have received from partners and friends in the faith-based and international development communities. Every day, our staff continue to generate respect for our shared mission to protect and uphold the dignity of every human life. This is, indeed, a tribute to our fallen colleagues.”